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Best of the City 2026: Best Pickle Pivot
By Sean Timm,10 days ago
You’ve heard of Dutch crunch bread. But The Sandwich Spot in east Elk Grove has a way crisper lunch crunch that we love to munch. You won’t find it printed on their menu, but ask for any of their offerings as a Pickle Sandwich, and they’ll happily swap out the bread for a quartet of halved jumbo dill pickles. While a New York deli may have gone TikTok viral for their own pickle sandwich in 2024, Tupou Veimau—who until his passing in 2021, co-owned the Elk Grove Boulevard franchise of the locally based sandwich chain with his now sole-proprietor wife, Christine—began serving his unorthodox creation five long years before then. Pro tip: Go for the pickle-wrapped version of The River Cats (hot turkey, bacon, cheddar and avocado), where each bright bite of the pickle “bread” pairs perfectly with the smoky bacon and buttery richness of the avocado. It’s the best tasting sandwich we’ve ever heard. thesandwichspotelkgroveeast.com.