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Best of the City 2026: Best Honey of a Hive
By Sean Timm,10 days ago
Round, subtle hints of vanilla toffee or brown sugar? The dark, spicy heft of molasses and prunes? Wine has its place on the tip of our tongues, but at the 2.8-acre, net-zero-energy Hive Tasting Room and Kitchen in Woodland, the creative descriptions of tasting notes are all about that sweet (or sometimes savory) golden nectar: honey. With a tasting bar set against a sculptural backdrop of old bee boxes, and handy flavor charts created by UC Davis’ Honey and Pollination Center, The Hive—which will celebrate its fifth anniversary on Nov. 14 with a party, warehouse sale and free concert hosted by the owning Zeldner family—offers nearly 40 varieties of honey to sample, along with mead flights. Where to start? Try the avocado honey. Trust us, it’s bee-licious. thehivewoodland.com.
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