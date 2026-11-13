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Iona WXC Places 10th at NCAA Northeast Regional Championship
11 days ago
FARMINGDALE, NY - The Iona University women's cross country team completed their 2026 campaign with a 10th-place finish among 41 schools in the 2026 NCAA Northeast Regional Championship on Friday at Bethpage Polo at the Park. Competing in the women's 6K championship race, the Gaels totaled 299 points, led by sophomore Sofia Lumbreras, who crossed the finish line 33rd overall in 20:44.8.