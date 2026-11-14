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Utah Valley Falls at First-Place Cal Poly on Friday Night
11 days ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Cal Poly swept Utah Valley 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-23) on Friday night inside Mott Athletics Center. UVU (9-18, 7-8) was led by Alyvia Watkins, who finished with eight kills on 14 attacks for a .429 hitting percentage. Fellow middle blocker Brielle Rueckert added five kills on eight swings, and both players recorded three blocks. Cal Poly (18-7, 14-1) was paced by a career night from Kendall Beshear, who tallied 10 kills and nine service aces to set a new Mustang program record.