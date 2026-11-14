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Stevenson lecture series continues with Gordon Duguid and foreign policy
By BOWIE CHAPPEE,12 days ago
Gordon Duguid spoke about trends in U.S. foreign policy in the Adlai E. Stevenson Memorial Lecture Series. Duguid first set foot on Illinois State University’s campus nearly 50 years ago as an undergraduate student. Duguid received a bachelor’s degree in history from ISU in 1978 and a master’s degree in American studies from the University of London in 1989.