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Wyoming man accused of firing shot in road rage confrontation in Utah
By Pat Reavy KSL,12 days ago
PARK CITY — A Wyoming man accused of firing a shot during a road rage confrontation with another vehicle on I-80 was arrested Thursday. Tyler Asay, 30, was booked into the Summit County Jail for investigation of two counts of aggravated assault — both with suggested road rage penalty enhancements — being a prohibited person in possession of a gun, having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle, and altering an identification mark on a gun.
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