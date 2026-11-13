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A Utah county greenlit a massive data center and nuclear energy project. Residents never got a chance to weigh in.
By Brooke Larsen,10 days ago
Price — Carbon County officials gave a massive proposed nuclear, natural gas and data center project the green light with a series of conditions on Thursday, Nov. 12. The county’s planning commission approved a conditional use permit for Valar Atomics’ proposed Raceway Energy Campus — a large industrial project on 640 acres of land owned by the Utah Trust Lands Administration — after nearly two hours of discussion between the company and planning commissioners.
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