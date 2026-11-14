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Borland C++ 2.0 Compiler Source Reconstructed
By Maya Posch,12 days ago
As the successor to Turbo C++, Borland C++ was a staple of professional IDEs for C and C++ development, starting with the initial 2.0 release in 1991. Being a commercial project the original source code for the toolchains were naturally not made available by Borland, but thanks to the efforts of [Abedegno] we have now got what is claimed to be a byte-perfect recreation, in the sense that the binaries compiled using the toolchain are identical to the original toolchain.