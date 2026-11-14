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CDS Wolf Foundation gala raises awareness, support for people with disabilities
By WHAM,12 days ago
Why is raising awareness for people with disabilities crucial according to the foundation?. Rochester, N.Y. — The CDS Wolf Foundation held its third annual gala Friday night at Arbor Midtown in downtown Rochester, bringing community members together to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This year's event, themed...