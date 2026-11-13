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19 Incredible Things to Do in Lassen Volcanic National Park
By Nicoll Davis,11 days ago
We’re sharing the best things to do in Lassen Volcanic National Park that we’ve personally experienced, plus everything you need to know for planning your own visit!. When you think of national parks in California, Lassen Volcanic National Park probably isn’t the first one that comes to mind. But despite receiving far fewer visitors than some of the state’s more famous national parks, this park has SO much to offer! Here, you’ll find colorful painted dunes, steaming hydrothermal areas, beautiful alpine lakes, waterfalls, and several active volcanoes (which you can even hike to the top of!).