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DERELIKT Review — The Stars Awake
By Erik Hodges,7 days ago
DERELIKT is a sci-fi horror shooter built in the image of classic PSX-era FPS games. After accidentally awakening an ancient and evil presence, it’s up to you to shoot your way out of one of the most dire situations, testing the mettle of your advanced weaponry against giant flying squids, surface-breaching tentacles, and disgusting man-sized maggots in a title that feels like a forgotten classic.