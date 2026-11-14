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Raddle Answer Today (November 2026)
By Christine Mielke,11 days ago
Raddle is a daily word ladder by puzzle maker Sandy Weisz of The Mystery League. Each puzzle gives you a starting word and a final word, and you climb from one to the other one rung at a time. Every rung has a clue: add or change a letter, reverse or anagram the word, fill in a blank, or make a leap of association. The catch is that the clues come shuffled, so working out which clue goes with which word is half the puzzle.