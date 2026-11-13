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NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER DLC 50 Now Available
By Casey Scheld,11 days ago
Featuring the new master playable character Kabuto Yakushi (Sage Mode), DLC 50 for Bandai Namco’s NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER is now available as a free update. As part of Kabuto Yakushi (Sage Mode)’s moveset, players can utilize Sage Art: White Extreme Attack and Strange Transmission Distant Shadow, alongside the Secret Technique Sage Art: Inorganic Animation.