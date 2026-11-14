undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: November 14, 2026 (11/14/26)
By Christine Mielke,12 days ago
Stuck on a tricky clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword for November 14, 2026? Whether you’re trying to keep your daily streak alive or just trying to beat the clock, we have the full list of answers and hints to help you finish the 11/14/26 grid. The New York Times Mini is famous for its clever wordplay and “mini” 5×5 layout, but even the smallest puzzles can sometimes leave you stumped.