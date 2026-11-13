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Permits Issued for Three-Unit Building at 1403 North 17th Street in Cecil B Moore, North Philadelphia
By YIMBY Team,7 days ago
Permits have been issued for the construction of a three-story residential building at 1403 North 17th Street in Cecil B. Moore, North Philadelphia. The attached structure will offer three dwelling units and span 3,011 square feet. The development team features Kramer + Marks Architects as the architect and Domus, Inc. as the general contractor.
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