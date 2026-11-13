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Game Discussion Thread: Knicks at Pacers, November 13, 2026
By Russell Richardson,11 days ago
Second Cup game of the season for the Knicks. It’s another Cup game, so prepare your eyes for a whacky court as the Knicks (6–5) visit the Indiana Pacers (4–8) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The old rivals square off in NBA Cup East Group B play. The head of Indy’s snake, Tyrese Haliburton, remains out with a left hamstring strain, while the Knicks have a clean injury report (as of this a.m. writing). New York is favored because they have give up the second-fewest points per game and because, uh, they’re World Champions.