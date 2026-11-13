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We’re Thankful for a Wonderful Season! John Ball Zoo Closes for the 2026 Season on November 22
10 days ago
John Ball Zoo's Final Day of the 2026 Season Is Sunday, November 22. John Ball Zoo will close for the 2026 season on Sunday, November 22. Fall hours of 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. continue through closing day, so there’s still time to stop by, say hello to a few favorite animals, and celebrate one more autumn afternoon together at the Zoo.