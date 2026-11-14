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Ven-Allen Lubin’s double-double steers NC State past Troy
By NCAABB Premium News,12 days ago
Ven-Allen Lubin collected 15 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks as North Carolina State rolled over Troy 81-62 on Friday in Raleigh, N.C. In addition to Lubin notching his third double-double of the young season, Paul McNeil Jr. paced NC State (4-0) with 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Darius Adams scored 13 points — all in the first half — and dished out five assists for the Wolfpack.