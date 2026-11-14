undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
PPS board approves outside investigation into reported use of Signal app
By Abby Davis,12 days ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Public Schools board approved an outside investigation Friday into whether district leaders, including the superintendent, used a private messaging app to conduct official business. The board approved the investigation during a special session. Members met for nearly two hours. The investigation follows a Willamette...