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Interactive graphic shows the dramatic impact of Friday's FAA ground stop
12 days ago
NEW YORK — Planes were grounded nationwide for hours by the Federal Aviation Administration due to what the government said were issues with overloaded systems. Video Above: This is a timelapse of air traffic just before the nationwide ground stop was ordered — more than 3,100 aircraft were airborne in the U.S. The video pauses a few minutes after the stop was lifted at 8:19 p.m. Fewer than 200 aircraft were in the air at that time, while hundreds of others with active transponders are visible on the ground.