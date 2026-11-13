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Gold Is Falling on Hot Inflation, But Can the Fed Keep Raising Rates?
By Authors,7 days ago
Hot inflation is usually seen as bad news for gold. When prices rise faster than expected, investors anticipate higher interest rates, which can pressure gold and silver. But on the latest Money Metals Midweek Memo, host Mike Maharrey argued that markets may be overlooking a bigger question. Can the Federal Reserve keep raising rates when government debt already exceeds $40 trillion?