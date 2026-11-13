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Utah Jazz Film Study: Darryn Peterson is Finding His Groove
By Eric Spyropoulos,7 days ago
Adjusting to life in the NBA takes time. Not only is the competition fiercer, but the schedule and lifestyle can be a grind over the course of 82 games. Darryn Peterson entered the league with a reputation as an elite shooter and smooth operator on the offensive end, both with or without the ball in his hands. In addition to his prowess on the offensive end, Peterson has the size and length to be a disruptive force on defense, which led to Utah Jazz fans being ecstatic when the team had the opportunity to select him with the second overall pick in this year’s draft.