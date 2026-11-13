undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
City of Janesville Staff Launch ‘Noodles for Neighbors’ Pasta Drive
9 days ago
The City of Janesville invites community members to help fill a vital need this season by participating in Noodles for Neighbors!. From November 16 through December 31, residents are encouraged to donate boxes or bags of pasta at designated drop-off locations across the City. All donations will go directly to ECHO, Inc. to support individuals and families in need throughout the Janesville area.