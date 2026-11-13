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Make-A-Wish Club co-presidents leave lasting legacy
By Leila Rajpar,10 days ago
The sound of the harmonizing voices filled the atrium as three a cappella groups sang Disney songs to announce that 3-year-old Henry’s wish to visit Disney was coming true. The Make-A-Wish Club meets every X-block and teacher collaboration time in room 341 and hosts many events in partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a non-profit that offers children with critical or terminal illnesses the chance to get one of their life’s “wishes” granted. The Make-A-Wish Club has surpassed their outreach and fundraising expectations with the help of its members and the founders.