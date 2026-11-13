undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Flow of Gold from West to East in One Picture
By Authors,7 days ago
I’ve written quite a bit about the movement of gold from the East to the West. The picture needs no explanation. Over the last couple of years, Hong Kong and Singapore have built out infrastructure to support the growing gold trade. Last summer, Hong Kong launched a gold settlement system, hoping to challenge Western dominance of the gold trade. And just this week, the Monetary Authority of Singapore announced plans for a vaulting service to hold bullion for foreign central banks.