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Gold's Break Below the October Low Mirrors April 2013
By Authors,9 days ago
At the moment of writing these words, December gold futures trade near $3,900, after an overnight move up to $3,927.20. On Thursday, they fell $115.20 to $3,885.30, and their intraday low of $3,856.70 took them below the October 30 low of $3,879.30. It was a new 2026 low and gold's lowest level since early October 2025. Gold broke below the support level from which its final rebound started.