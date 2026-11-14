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Update To Animal Control Code Discussed; SDAC Report Heard At Last City Council Meeting
By Alessandra Selgi-Harrigan,11 days ago
The Animal Control municipal code update was discussed, and the San Diego Air Cooled Fiesta report was received by the council at the last Nov. 4 meeting. The San Diego Air Cooled Car (SDAC) Club Secretary, Dan Decker, made a presentation and financial report for its 2026 Fiesta En La Playa XIII. The event was held in Imperial Beach on Sept. 20, 2026. This was the 8th Fiesta En La Playa held in the city. This year’s fiesta was very successful with 228 vehicles and between 1,500 and 2,000 attendees. The event is free to the public. Vehicles were parked in the street, Pier Plaza, and on the pier, “which makes this one of the most unique VW shows in the country,” said Decker. SDAC is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit, and the financial goal of the show is to raise funds for local charities and award scholarships in Automotive Technology at local institutions. The city waived some fees, which allowed the group to contribute more to charities. Car owners came from all over the Southwest and Mexico to participate. Entertainment featured mariachi, Super Sonic Samba School and band, raffles, awards, and Nasty Habit, a classic rock band. Vintage off-road enthusiasts also displayed vehicles on the beach. The club didn’t book vendors or food trucks to encourage attendees to buy food at local venues. Cafecito on Seacoast Drive opened early for the show, and IB Forum Sports Bar and Grill and Brigantine restaurant were sponsors for the event. Over 40 SDAC members volunteered their time to set up, park cars, sell merchandise, and do cleanup after the fiesta. Decker said some of the members have hazardous materials training, and all storm drains were covered, and drip shields were under cars on the pier, plaza, and sand. All cars and barricades were cleared within an hour of the show’s closing, allowing normal traffic and bus service on Seacoast Drive. Decker said the event is expensive to put on, and the club is thankful for the city’s generous waiver. SDAC also had 30 business and private sponsors. Money was collected from raffles, shirt sales, club memberships, and participants’ car entry fees. Local charities that will receive funds this year are the Imperial Beach Boys & Girls Club and the Imperial Beach Neighborhood Center. Both received $1,000 each. A food drive on New Year’s Day will also benefit the Imperial Beach Neighborhood Center. The club also donates to a local Automotive Technology Training Program. Piloteando, a Mexican racing media outlet, made a video of the event that was posted on multiple media outlets in English and Spanish. Decker presented the council with a commemorative supporter plaque.
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