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Four Questions With The Depot Crew: Previewing Week 10 Steelers-Bengals Matchup
By Josh Carney,8 days ago
For the second time in as many games, the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves staring down a monumental AFC North matchup. The Steelers rolled to a dominant win over the Cleveland Browns the last time out to grab control of the rugged division. Now, after a much-needed bye week, the Steelers are set for a matchup with the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals, this time on the road on Sunday Night Football.