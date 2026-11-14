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Passengers wait as flights are delayed and canceled during a nationwide ground stop in the U.S., in photos
By The Associated Press,12 days ago
Passengers and airlines wait in limbo as flights are delayed and canceled during a nationwide ground stop. This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors. A nationwide ground stop ended around 8:15 p.m. ET, and some domestic flights have now departed from U.S. airports. However, normalizing air traffic after the longest flight stoppage in 25 years will be slow, authorities warned. Officials say the system is likely to be operating normally in time to handle the Thanksgiving travel rush. Here’s what to know.