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Tulsa Firefighters Rally for Colleague's Daughter as Brain Cancer Advances Fast
By Aubrey Gates,10 days ago
According to FOX23, a 10-year-old girl who was diagnosed with a high-grade brain tumor at age seven is now undergoing radiation treatment after her family says her condition has progressed rapidly in recent weeks, and the Tulsa firefighting community is rallying around her father's colleagues to help. Teal Esmeyer's father, Bo Esmeyer, is a firefighter at Tulsa Fire Department's Station 33, and his fellow firefighters are organizing a benefit this Sunday to help ease the financial strain on the family during an especially difficult stretch.
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