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Cleveland, Oklahoma Doubles Ambulance Fees to $10 a Month Starting 2027
By Lucas Warren,11 days ago
Cleveland, Oklahoma, utility customers will see their monthly ambulance fee double starting in 2027, after the city council approved amendments to the city's ambulance service ordinance that raise charges for residential, commercial and industrial accounts from $5 to $10 per billing cycle. The increase takes effect January 1, 2027, and comes alongside a new subscription option for rural residents who live outside the city's utility system.