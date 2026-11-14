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Colorado Country Christmas Gift Show Brings 160-Plus Vendors to Event Center
By Luke Sorensen,11 days ago
The Colorado Country Christmas Gift Show opened at the Colorado Springs Event Center on Friday for a three-day run featuring local artisans, Santa photo ops and a model railroad display. The show, which runs through Sunday at 3960 Palmer Park Blvd, brings together vendors selling everything from holiday décor to handmade jewelry under one roof just as Colorado Springs residents start checking off their gift lists.