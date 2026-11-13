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High Point Eyes $660K Deal to Turn Vacant Building Into Shared Kitchen
By Brian Colon,8 days ago
A vacant building on Westchester Drive could soon become a launching pad for High Point's food entrepreneurs. The city is weighing a five-year agreement with Pepper Moon Collaborative to design, build out and run a shared-use commercial kitchen inside the roughly 11,000-square-foot property, with City Council set to take up the matter Monday if a city committee recommends it first.