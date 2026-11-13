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Israel Approves North American Jewish Education Plan With Matching-Fund Questions
By Emily White,5 days ago
Israel’s government has approved a NIS 100 million plan to increase enrollment in Jewish educational frameworks across North America. The initiative was developed with the Jewish Federations of North America after a government decision in June, according to JTA. The funding totals are not presented consistently. The Israeli allocation...
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