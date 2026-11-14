undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Friends And Family Of Local Woman With Breast Cancer Come Together To Raise Funds For Breast Cancer
By Alessandra Selgi-Harrigan,11 days ago
When Myrella (Pillado) Betters was diagnosed with breast cancer last March, she received treatment right away. As she was coming out of surgery, her twin sister Maria and sister Cynthia Estrella told her they wanted to register for Susan G. Komen Foundation’s “More than Pink Walk” to raise funds for a cure. “We came up with a team name, ‘Myrella Rack Pack,’” recalled Estrella.