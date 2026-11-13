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Stolen Car Tears Through Fairfield Marina, Beach — Norwalk Man Charged
By Angela Reyes,9 days ago
A stolen car tore through Fairfield's South Benson Marina and the Jennings Beach area, smashing into fences, gates and other vehicles before police flattened its tires and took the driver into custody. Fairfield police arrested 35-year-old Michael Clapp of Norwalk in connection with the rampage, which they say began with a car reported stolen earlier the same day with the keys left inside.
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