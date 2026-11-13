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Former O Gil Restaurant Space in Fall River Hits Market After Sosabi's Exit
By Owen Klein,9 days ago
The restaurant space at 915 County St. in Fall River is available for lease again, with property owner North South Property Management searching for an experienced restaurateur to take over a spot that has cycled through two operators in less than two years. The ground-floor space sits in a three-story building that also holds two apartment units above, and it's listed at $3,000 a month with a working kitchen and an existing liquor license included.