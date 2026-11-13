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Indianapolis to Host USATF Indoor Championships in 2027 and 2028
By RBR Admin,8 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — USA Track & Field today announced that the USATF Indoor Championships will return to Indianapolis for two consecutive years, with the nation’s top track and field athletes competing at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in 2027 and 2028. The championships will be held in partnership with Indiana Sports Corp, which will serve as the Local Organizing Committee for both events.