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Eberly Research Showcase: Connecting the Dots, from Bonds to Orbits
By Katie Yan,10 days ago
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Eberly Research Showcase: Connecting the Dots, from Bonds to Orbits, organized by graduate students from across the Penn State Eberly College of Science on Nov. 6, featured poster presentations and podium and lighting talks from more than 20 graduate students and postdoctoral scholars representing the seven departments within the Eberly College of Science.