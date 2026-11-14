undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
FAA lifts nationwide ground stop after telecommunications outage disrupts Texas flights
By Lucio Vasquez,11 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop Friday evening, hours after a telecommunications outage halted departures at airports across Texas and the rest of the country. The rare order, which was canceled at 7:19 p.m., affected major airports in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, San Antonio and elsewhere in...
2