undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Valpo Basketball Returns Home to Host CCSJ on Monday
11 days ago
Game No. 4 – Monday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m. CT. Athletics-Recreation Center (5,000) – Valparaiso, Ind. Next Up in Valpo Basketball: After playing back-to-back road games in two of the toughest college basketball environments nationwide, the Valparaiso University men's basketball team will finally return to its home floor on Monday night to welcome NAIA foe CCSJ in a battle of Northwest Indiana-based schools. This contest will count as a regular-season game for Valpo and as an exhibition for CCSJ, which is located in Whiting, Ind.