undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Los Angeles’ most expensive private schools give wealthy students privileges most public school kids can only dream of
12 days ago
Los Angeles’ most expensive private schools charge nearly ninety thousand dollars in annual tuition, surpassing even the cost of public universities. These elite schools provide astonishing privileges like on-campus paleontology museums, real investment portfolios and Hollywood mentors within their elite education. Celebrities like LeBron James and Arnold Schwarzenegger choose...
13