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Get Alabama job training now with 60+ skills courses
By Lisa Battles,8 days ago
Curious about Alabama job training and not sure where to start? You’re not alone. Beyond the positive stats like record-high job totals in July 2026 and the most recent unemployment rate at 3.5% (September 2026), labor participation rates show some Alabama residents are not working or actively seeking work. Statewide, education leaders are digging into why and teaming up to help people find careers to thrive.
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