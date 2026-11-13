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Women's Hockey Falls To RIT In Series Opener On Friday
10 days ago
The Lindenwood Women's Hockey team (6-11-0, 3-8-0 AHA) dropped the series opener at RIT (4-11-0, 4-3-0 AHA) on Friday afternoon by a final score of 4-0. The Tigers opened the scoring 3:23 into the first period after a Lindenwood turnover in the defensive zone led to an odd-man rush. MacKenzie Clarke collected the puck and found Emma Pickering in the middle of the ice, who sent a one-timer past Ebba Ridderstolpe to give RIT a 1-0 lead. Following the goal, the Lions had two power-play opportunities but were unable to find the equalizer. Lindenwood generated some momentum on their second power play of the period, recording three shots on goal coming from Michaela Paulinyova, Krisztina Weiler, and Tiril Arntzen. Ridderstolpe finished the opening period with 11 saves, while the Lions recorded five shots on goal.