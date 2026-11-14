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Paducah's Christmas tree lighting ceremony set for Tuesday night
12 days ago
The switch will be flipped on Paducah's 26-foot-tall Christmas on Tuesday evening. The celebration will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Water Street in front of the large floodwall opening between Broadway and Jefferson Street. Enjoy special musical performances, hot chocolate, crafts, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Musical performances will be by the Paducah Storm Watch Step Team and the Reidland Middle School Choir.
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