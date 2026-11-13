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What you need to know about applying for financial aid
By Editorial Policy,10 days ago
Are you ready for financial aid season? It might seem early, but if you’re applying to college for next fall, experts recommend submitting your applications as soon as possible. Save this video from OPB Higher Education Reporter Natalie Pate so you’re ready to hit “submit!” Video by Collin Bell/OPB and Joey Lovato/OPB Editing by Collin Bell/OPB Reporting by Natalie Pate/OPB Music by Audio Network.