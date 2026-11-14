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Three deadly motorcycle crashes in four days raise safety concerns across Las Vegas Valley
By William Silverstein,12 days ago
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Three deadly motorcycle crashes in the Las Vegas Valley over four days have renewed calls from both riders and drivers for more caution on local roads. The latest crash happened Thursday near Tropicana Avenue and Spencer Street, authorities reported. Two days earlier, another crash occurred near Blue Diamond and Jones Boulevard. And on Monday, a motorcyclist was hit and killed nearby at Blue Diamond and Kulka.
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