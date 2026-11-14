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PPS Superintendent Recommends Closing 10 Elementary Schools, Sparing Sellwood Middle School
By Joanna Hou,11 days ago
Stories worth knowing. Reporting worth supporting. Willamette Week's biggest fundraiser of the year is underway. Help fund independent reporting that is free for everyone. Portland Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kimberlee Armstrong recommended on Friday closing 10 elementary schools. It is her final recommendation in a school closure process that has sparked sadness and outrage across Portland.