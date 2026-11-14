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Tyndall Air Force Base shows community leaders rebuild progress with “state of the base” tour
By Emmaleigh Clegg,12 days ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - From destruction after Hurricane Michael to the base of the future, Tyndall Air Force Base has been rebuilding itself for the last eight years. “Before Hurricane Michael, Tyndall was kind of an older base,” said honorary commander Arthur Cullen. “But one of the blessings that came from Hurricane Michael is that now, Tyndall is a brand new base. New buildings, new infrastructure, new wiring.”