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Who are the Phillies' top candidates to win awards in '27?
8 days ago
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies obviously did not win the trophy they hoped to in 2026. Awards season did not go a whole lot better. Cristopher Sánchez finished as the runner-up for the National League Cy Young Award while Jhoan Duran placed second for the BBWAA’s inaugural NL Reliever of the Year Award and Don Mattingly placed third in NL Manager of the Year voting. Sánchez (First Team) and Jesús Luzardo (Second) were the only Phillies to make the All-MLB Team.